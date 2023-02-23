Here is What Realme’s iPhone-Like Dynamic Island Looks Like

A deleted tweet from a company executive and a leaked animation suggests that Realme, a subsidiary of Oppo, may be the first Android OEM to replicate Apple’s Dynamic Island.

This development coincides with Apple’s increasing popularity and support for Dynamic Island, which had been primarily an ornamental user interface element.

This isn’t a big shock, as Realme wanted to imitate Dynamic Island in September, and it seems that the “Mini Capsule” feature has been under development since then.

ALSO READ Realme Launches Coca Cola Phone For Only $255

The tweet that was deleted featured a photo that depicted a pill-shaped user interface element positioned at the top of the screen, showcasing Oppo’s SuperVOOC charging logo. According to a reliable source, OnLeaks, who shared the animation through Smartprix, the capsule expands and contracts to display charging status details.

Since the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple’s Dynamic Island has been somewhat of a lackluster feature. Although it does offer a few interesting functionalities, such as notifying users when their AirPods battery is low, it has mainly been waiting for third-party app developers to integrate it with the iOS 16.1 Live Activities API. This API went live in October, with a limited list of supported apps, unless you are a devoted user of Carrot Weather.

There has been a shift in this trend as some major apps are beginning to incorporate Dynamic Island. Uber is launching an app update that integrates this feature, allowing users to view ride details, such as how many minutes away their ride is, without opening the Uber app.

Perhaps we will see something similar once Dynamic Island makes its way to Android. We will most likely have to wait for developers to add support for the new feature so can we see heads-up information from all our apps without having to open them.