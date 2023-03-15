ZEM Builders – Where Every Moment Matters

ZEM Builders, the leading player in the real estate industry for their impressive line-up of contemporary residential and commercial properties, has released its first-ever TVC titled ‘Where Every Moment Matters’ across different media platforms this month.
‘Where Every Moment Matters’ narrates the story of a man who fulfills his dreams by taking the correct decisions regarding every opportunity to reach the heights of success.
The storyline focuses on realizing and maximizing the opportunities that come with every moment and the delight it brings to you and your family. The TVC is a reflection of the strength and opportunities that every moment carries in itself.
Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Kamran, General Manager Marketing, spoke about the dedication and commitment that ZEM Builders showed these past years in realizing new heights, delivering a new horizon of innovation, quality, delivery, and customer experience, and will continue to do so.
ZEM Builders is one of the leading real estate companies in Pakistan over the years. It is known for introducing novel dynamics to the real estate industry by bringing cutting-edge designs, unique construction approaches, and sustainable development.
ZEM Builders has recently bagged the ‘PAEI Best Builder & Real Estate Company Award’ for its remarkable endeavors in the real estate industry.