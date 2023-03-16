Coronavirus Breaks Out Among Aga Khan University Students and Staff

The Aga Khan University (AKU) has reportedly issued an internal memo urging its faculty, staff, and students to remain vigilant as a number of COVID-19 cases have been detected among them.

According to reports, which quoted the memo, several staff and students have tested positive for the virus in recent days, although their symptoms have been mild, similar to those of seasonal colds. No one has required hospitalization.

ALSO READ New Dengue Treatment Shows Promise in Animal Trials

The university emphasized that the presence of the virus in its community indicates that it is still widespread and infectious.

While healthy individuals may experience only mild symptoms, the severity of the infection can increase among elderly individuals with underlying health conditions or those who are not vaccinated.

To curb the spread of the virus, the university has asked its staff, including healthcare workers, faculty, and students, to take measures to protect themselves and their families and patients.

These measures include continued masking in all outpatient facilities, mandatory masking by healthcare workers in inpatient facilities, and mandatory masking in all areas if someone has symptoms of a cold.

The university has also urged immediate reporting to its Employee/Student Health department for COVID-19 testing.

The memo has also advised staff and students to get vaccinated with the new bivalent vaccine if their last dose was more than six months ago.

The university’s call to action comes as the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, and serves as a reminder of the importance of remaining vigilant in the face of this ongoing health crisis.

Via: Geo News