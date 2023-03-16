Beggar Caught Hiding Rs. 2.3 Crore in Fake Limbs in Dubai

Dubai authorities have caught a beggar hiding a staggering AED 300,000 (approx. Rs. 23 million) in his prosthetic limbs. He had collected this hefty amount from begging on Dubai streets.

Colonel Ali Al Shamsi, Director of the Dubai Anti-Infiltrators Department, has issued a warning of an increase in such cases, particularly during Ramadan. He emphasized that the department is determined to confront these cases as they are based on fraud.

In recent years, there has been a rise in fake beggars in Dubai, who pretend to be disabled or in need of assistance to gain sympathy and money from tourists and locals.

According to reports, these fake beggars can earn up to AED 1,000 (approx. Rs. 77,000) per day, or even more during the peak tourist season. They often work in teams and change their locations to avoid detection.

The department has also been conducting frequent inspections and raids to catch fake beggars and other illegal activities in the city.

Female Beggar With a Luxury Car

In January, Abu Dhabi Police arrested a number of beggars, including a woman who begged despite owning a luxury vehicle. The authorities caught around 159 beggars in the emirate from 6 November to 12 December 2022.

The police also reminded residents that begging is unlawful in the city and people should instead donate to registered organizations.

If someone is caught begging, they can be fined up to AED 5,000 (approx. Rs. 384500) and sent to jail for a minimum of three months. Beggar handlers can face even harsher punishments, including fines of up to AED 100,000 (approx. Rs. 7.6 million) and jail time of at least six months.