Samsung Galaxy A34 and A54 Launched With High Price And No Improvements

Samsung’s much-anticipated mid-range pair, which has been the subject of numerous leaks for weeks, has finally been officially announced. The Samsung Galaxy A34 and A54 are here and they are more expensive than ever before.

Design and Display

What’s intriguing is that the smaller of the two phones is the Galaxy A54, which features a 6.4-inch 1080p Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster support.

The Galaxy A34, on the other hand, has a larger 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, but the same 1080p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Vision Booster enhancements.

Both phones have an IP67 dust and water resistance rating.

Internals and Software

While the Galaxy A54 is equipped with the 5nm Exynos 1380 chipset, the Galaxy A34 features the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080. You may opt for either phone with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, coupled with 128 GB or 256 GB of expandable storage.

The software side is covered by Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top.

Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy A54 boasts a primary camera of 50MP with an f/1.8 aperture, a fixed-focus ultrawide shooter of 12MP with an f/2.2 aperture, and a dedicated macro camera of 5MP with an f/2.4 aperture. On the flip side, there’s a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy A34 settles for a main camera of 48MP with an f/1.8 aperture, an ultrawide unit of 8MP with an f/2.2 aperture, and a macro shooter of 5MP with an f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera on this one has a 13MP sensor.

These cameras can record 4K videos at 30 FPS and 1080p clips at 60 FPS.

Battery and Pricing

The 5,000 mAh battery has 25W fast charging support on both phones.

You can purchase the Galaxy A34 in Lime, Graphite, Violet, and Silver, and the 6/128 GB version costs €390. However, the 8/256GB model, which typically costs €460, is currently on sale for only €409.

The Galaxy A54, on the other hand, is available in Lime, Graphite, Violet, and White, with prices starting at €490 for the 6/128 GB model. The 8/256 GB version, which usually costs €540, is currently on sale for €490. These phones will be available in European and Asian markets beginning this month.

Specifications