Samsung Galaxy S23 Series is Facing Major Camera Problems

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra were launched last month with powerful processors, high-quality cameras, and vibrant displays, but they are currently trending once again for the wrong reasons.

Recent customer complaints from around the world indicate a major defect with the camera modules of these devices.

It appears that the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are encountering a hardware problem, specifically a defective main lens that causes images to appear blurry. According to customer reports on social media, the photos taken from these phones display circular or banana-shaped blurs, and some parts of the images are unfocused.

ALSO READ Samsung is Faking Space Photography on S23 Ultra

The problem was initially noted on German tech forums but has since been reported on various other platforms, including Samsung community boards, XDA forums, and Reddit. It seems that the majority of the affected units were made in Vietnam, but some Indian and South Korean units are also experiencing the issue.

Samsung has not yet responded to the issue, but it is possible that affected buyers may need to replace their camera modules if the problem is deemed a hardware defect.

ALSO READ Samsung Teases Pro-Grade Camera for Galaxy A54 5G Days Ahead of Launch

Even though there is a slim chance that the issue can be resolved through a software update, Samsung is reportedly working on a major camera update either way. There is no word on when this software update will roll out for the affected phones, so we will have to wait and see.