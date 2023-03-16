Twitter Launches Free Video Marketing Course

Twitter has launched a new educational course for video marketing that is absolutely free. It is an eight-part series that teaches you how to create promo videos that stand out from the rest.

The series is called “Unskippable” and it consists of only 2-minute videos on different topics such as creating engagement, the right video layout, creation attention, and more. It provides a practical overview of all key elements of enticing video clips.

Here is what Twitter says about it:

Receiving a list of best practices is always helpful, but it can be tough to translate a list of do’s and don’ts into a high-performing video. This course was created for creatives, by creatives, and doesn’t just teach you what the best practices are, but how to use them to think about and approach your next piece of content.

The series contains valuable suggestions and recommendations provided by Twitter’s creative team itself, whose expertise lies in assisting advertisers in creating numerous high-performing ads on the platform annually.

If you aim to improve your Twitter video skills, it would be worthwhile to carefully review each aspect of the series and extract crucial insights on the current effective practices on Twitter.

Unskippable is a part of Twitter’s complimentary ‘Flight School’ educational program, which imparts valuable information on fundamental Twitter advertising practices.

Currently, it might be worthwhile to experiment with Twitter advertisements. Following Elon Musk’s changes to the app, approximately 70% of Twitter’s leading advertisers have reportedly terminated or decreased their Twitter expenditures.

This situation could have opened up new possibilities for your promotional campaigns to gain visibility.