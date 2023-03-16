UAE and Saudi Arabia Are Investing in High-Tech Laser Weapons: Report

A recent report has revealed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia are in the process of acquiring high-tech laser guns and other weapons to transform their military capabilities.

Due to the increasing threats presented by the Houthi militia, a Yemeni rebel group, on Saudi and Emirati oil refineries, the deployment of laser weapons is gradually becoming popular in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The report, published by Frost & Sullivan, predicted that the laser weapon market in GCC is likely to grow by 15.6% between 2020-25, with the largest market being Saudi Arabia followed by UAE.

In the last eight years, the Gulf region has been working on developing its local defense industry with a focus on modern technology and next-generation weapons.

Mansour AlMulla, CEO and MD of UAE-based defense firm, EDGE, stated that their company is aiming at the development of autonomous capabilities, smart armaments, and artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

Saudi Arabia acquired a Chinese-made laser air defense system in March last year, ensuring safety against aerial threats like spy drones.

According to Lockheed Martin’s Director of Advanced Product Solutions Strategy and Business Development, Tyler Griffin, despite the sluggish deployment of laser arms, these weapons are ready for action.

He added that this technology can help protect important buildings and systems from attack and can provide an extra layer of protection against possible invasions.

Via Defence & Security Middle East