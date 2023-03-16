UAE to Launch Freelance Visa for All Skill Sets This Year

In a bid to bolster the freelance market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the government has decided to launch a new visa program for freelancers of all skill levels. With this permit, people from around the world will be able to work as freelancers in UAE.

It is expected to be launched in the third quarter of 2023. Minister of Human Resources and Emiratization, Abdulrahman Al Awar, stated that high-skilled as well as low-skilled people will be allowed to apply for this work permit as long as they follow all necessary procedures.

He also revealed that new laws are under process that will support flexible and remote work in UAE, providing relief to residents in skyrocketing inflation.

Creation of Jobs

The minister further stated that flexible work has the potential to create around 24,000 jobs. This way people from different countries with ranging skills will be able to work in UAE businesses, while workplaces will also become more diverse.

Expressing his support for remote work, the minister stated that approximately 200 people are working remotely at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE). He also added that they will implement a legal framework that will encourage remote work.

ALSO READ Sharjah Ruler Pays Off Citizens’ Debt Worth Millions

Federal Employees Working Remotely on Fridays

According to recent orders of the President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, around 70% of federal employees will work remotely on Fridays during Ramadan. The same strategy will also be adopted by schools and universities in the country.

Ramadan is expected to begin on 23 March in UAE. However, the final dates of the holy month will be officially announced by the authorities based on the moon sighting.