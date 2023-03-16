Volkswagen Unveils its Latest Cheap Electric Car

Volkswagen (VW) unveiled the ID.2all concept to appeal to economy electric vehicle (EV) buyers. The EV competes with the likes of the Tesla Model 3, Toyota bZ3, and MG 4.

VW claims that the ID.2all will offer Golf’s practicality and comfort at Polo’s price tag. For reference, Golf is VW’s Corolla competitor while Polo competes with Suzuki Swift. VW wants the production Volkswagen ID.2 to start at under the equivalent of Rs. 75,000,000 making it as affordable as a Polo.

The VW ID.2all concept has a 2,600 mm wheelbase, 4,050 mm length, 1,812 mm width, and 1,530 mm height. This concept has 20-inch wheels with 225/40R20 tires.

The ID.2 will sit on VW’s MEB platform with a front-mounted motor, unlike the ID.3, ID.4, and ID.5. The ID.2’s motor will produce 226 PS and have a WLTP range of around 450 km, but the battery size hasn’t been announced yet.

Volkswagen claims a 20-minute 10%-80% charge time at a fast-charging power station. The 0-100km/h sprint will take under 7 seconds, but gearing will limit its top speed to 160 km/h.VW likely aims to replace the e-Golf with the ID.2, which has a C-pillar styling reminiscent of the Golf Mk1. It also aims to dethrone Tesla Model 3 as the mid-range king of EVs.