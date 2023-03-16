Kia Officially Unveils EV9 Flagship Electric SUV

Kia has finally introduced its new flagship electric vehicle (EV). Dubbed EV9, the three-row SUV was introduced in November 2021 as a concept. The six- and seven-seat EV9 is underpinned by the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

Like the concept car, the EV9 prototype retains the blocky design, but with changes such as the production-ready headlamps, conventional outside mirrors, door handles, and more. From the concept car, the “Digital Tiger Face” has clusters of cube lamps adjacent to the headlamps. The concept’s three-spoke wheels are now four-spoke.

The EV9 interior prioritizes room, technology, and comfort for all passengers, according to Kia. While charging, front- and second-row passengers can recline their seats at the same time without robbing anyone of any legroom. The second-row seats can be turned 180 degrees to face the third row, which has cupholders and power outlets for mobile devices.

The EV9 has two 12.3-inch touchscreens and a five-inch segment display for infotainment and to reduce “physical buttons.” The central console’s base has ample storage. Underneath the audio-visual, navigation, and telematics (AVNT) screen are hidden touch buttons for stop-start and air-conditioning controls.

The EV9 will share the E-GMP platform with the sleeker EV6 and have an 800-volt electrical architecture for fast charging. Kia says technical specifications for the EV9 will be revealed during its world premiere later this month.