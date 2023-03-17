Airline Ticket Prices Between UAE and Saudi Arabia Increase Massively Before Ramadan

Airfares on the UAE-Saudi Arabia route have started to experience an upward trend ahead of Ramadan, which is expected to start on 23 March in UAE and 22 March in Saudi Arabia. The airfares will further skyrocket before and during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Sharjah-based Air Arabia is currently offering tickets to Jeddah for AED 1,336 and to Madinah for AED 1,536. During January and February this year, Jeddah’s airfare stood around AED 800-900 and Madinah’s AED 1,100.

ALSO READ UAE Workers Are Facing Burnout Due to Toxic Employers and Low Salaries

On the other hand, Dubai-based Emirates is offering costlier tickets than Air Arabia. Its airfare to Jeddah stands at AED 2,385 and to Madinah at AED 2,125. According to travel agents and Umrah operators in UAE, this increase can be attributed to increased travel demand among the pilgrims since Saudi Arabia has removed Coronavirus-related restrictions.

The Operations Manager at Smart Travels, Niyas Adiraja, predicted a further increase in airfares in June due to the Hajj season, which is the peak travel time in Saudi Arabia.

Etihad Airways to Launch More Flights During Hajj

Etihad Airways, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, will launch 10 flights to several cities in Saudi Arabia during this year’s Hajj season in summer.

ALSO READ Airlines Are Struggling to Send Dollars Out of Pakistan Amid Severe Money Crunch

The airline will increase weekly flights from 54 to 64 in order to meet the travel demand for Hajj, which is likely to fall in the last week of June. It will operate 21 flights each for Jeddah and Riyadh and 22 for Dammam.

This move will also benefit those traveling for summer vacations. Etihad Airways currently flies to four Saudi cities, which include Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh, and Madinah, and it connects the Kingdom with around 60 global destinations.