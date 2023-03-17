Japanese Modern Security Cameras at Major Pakistani Airports Remain Non-Functional

Modern cameras installed at international airports, especially Karachi Airport, to identify suspects have yet to become operational, despite having been installed a year ago, according to a media report. This delay is the result of disagreements amongst the institutions involved.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will be in charge of the Border Management System (BMS), while the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and Customs will be in charge of the Face Recognition System (FRS).

The Airport Security Force (ASF) is in charge of managing the system that takes and scans photographs of passengers. Nevertheless, no institution has yet been allocated a camera monitoring room by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The high-resolution cameras had originally been installed, with assistance from Japan, at the airports of Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Multan to record photographs of everyone entering the terminal building.

Authorities will also be able to recognize 60 percent of hazy photos using modern cameras. When a picture of a suspect or wanted individual is identified, it is shown in the alarm monitoring room alongside the appropriate camera number, allowing authorities to quickly stop or arrest those individuals.

It was stated that replacing broken cameras would cost $3,000 three years after the system was activated, and the relevant institution would be held liable for any form of fault that emerged in the monitoring system.

Via: ARY News