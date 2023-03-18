KP Demotes 800 Police Officers Under Supreme Court’s Order

According to reports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Gandapur issued a notification for the dismissal of 800 police officials promoted out of turn.

The notification also includes the demotion of hundreds of Station House Officers (SHOs) and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs). This was done in accordance with the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment, which was issued in response to a court petition submitted by concerned police officers.

As per reports, the Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that all KP police officers who were promoted without a reason should be demoted. The officers who deserved promotion were disregarded by the provincial administration, IGPs, or courts.

To guarantee compliance with the Supreme Court’s ruling after more than five years, the IGP has issued a directive for the demotion of 800 police employees who were promoted out of turn, 65 of them were from Dera Ismail Khan.

As per reports, if the Supreme Court’s verdict is enforced, all officials who were ignored would be given their respective rights. It is worth noting that three IGPs have failed to follow the Supreme Court’s order in the previous five years, each time having to back down owing to influence from the provincial administration and powerful politicians.