Kuwait Announces Massive Teacher Layoffs After Expat Rule Amendments

By Salman Ahmed | Published Mar 17, 2023 | 6:11 pm

The Ministry of Education in Kuwait has announced that it will be terminating approximately 1,815 teachers and 209 expat department heads at the end of this academic year. The Ministry has clarified that this decision will apply to all genders.

The teachers losing their jobs will mostly be expats, as education zones in the country are reviewing their staffing needs. Those who are not needed will be informed of their termination before the end of May.

Education zones are also waiting for the end of the second term at Kuwait University and the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training to welcome newly graduated Kuwaiti teachers from education colleges.

The number of foreign teachers who will be laid off will depend on their quantity and expertise. According to reports, there is also a list of 143 expat administrators who were hired on a reward system, and they have been informed that their services are no longer required.

According to an educational source speaking to Al Rai media, expat teachers made up 27% of the total number of teachers working in Kuwait during the 2020-2021 academic year.

Major Shopping Mall Group in Dubai Announces Layoffs

The Dubai-based shopping mall developer, Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) group, has fired approximately 105 workers out of its total staff of 46,000 in an effort to make the company more profitable under the leadership of the new CEO, Ahmed Galal Ismail.

The company’s assets, including the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai and an indoor ski resort, are worth over $16 billion.

MAF stated that it is always analyzing its operations to adjust to changing market conditions and improve its efficiency. These efforts will help the company increase its revenue for shareholders while also expanding its opportunities for profitable and sustainable growth.

