UK to Provide Modern Security Machines to Pakistani Airports

As per reports, the British Department for Transport (DFT) has agreed to equip Pakistani airports with sophisticated security equipment that will enhance safety measures.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) intends to install these devices at Lahore and Karachi airports, courtesy of the DFT.

These modern devices are outfitted with state-of-the-art technology that can effectively inspect travelers’ bags and luggage. Additionally, the DFT has volunteered to provide the equipment at no expense.

In February of last year, DFT and the management of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) agreed to develop a new security system for airports. This decision was taken after a meeting between a three-member British transport team and members from the PIA, Airports Security Force (ASF), and CAA.

This program is a continuation of Pakistan and the British High Commission’s combined efforts to promote aviation safety, a training session in this regard was also held before at the Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP) in Lahore.