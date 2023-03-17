Balochistan to Launch New Bus Service in Quetta

Balochistan’s public transport sector demands attention as its user base continues to grow due to terrible inflation. Realizing that, the Balochistan transport secretary Dr. Muhammad Aslam Baloch announced on Thursday that Quetta and a number of other cities in Balochistan will soon get the Green Bus Service.

Baloch stated that the department will initially roll out 16 buses. These buses will run between Sariab Road and Baleli route. The timings of the bus service are yet to be announced.

ALSO READ Suzuki to Shut Down Bike Assembly Plant as Sales Drop Massively

The secretary further stated that the government is taking concrete measures to provide the “greatest possible” transport amenities to the people. He added that this service will expand to other routes in Quetta and other cities across the province.

Baloch stated that the major objective of the provincial government was to provide inhabitants with contemporary facilities. He added that the government aims to launch other similar projects to facilitate the masses across Balochistan.