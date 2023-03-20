Citizens Demand Action Against Wrong Parking at Srinagar Highway

The popular weekly bazaar at H-9 Sector is causing traffic congestion on Srinagar Highway as a result of improperly managed car queues.

A report highlights that the massive bazaar is the city’s most frequented location but lacks the necessary management and coordination to ensure proper parking. The entrance and exit to the parking lot remain overcrowded, disorganized, and stress-inducing, especially on Sundays due to woeful traffic mismanagement.

ALSO READ Islamabad Police Under Fire For Fatal Bhara Kahu Incident

It adds that the visitors prefer to park their vehicles along Srinagar Highway, the service road, and 9th Avenue for easy access to the bazaar. Kashif Raza, a frequent visitor, reported that customers carrying heavy shopping bags have to walk to their vehicles, which causes them difficulties.

He added that to avoid inconvenience, citizens prefer to park on the main road, which results in severe traffic congestion. Another visitor, Saima Khursheed, remarked that the massive crowd is because the citizens prefer to shop at the weekly bazaar due to the reasonable prices of essential goods.

The people are also met with traffic mismanagement on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays (when the bazaars are convened) and have demanded action against the issue.