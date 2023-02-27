Islamabad Police Under Fire For Fatal Bhara Kahu Incident

The recent Bhara Kahu incident has placed the capital city administration under severe criticism from the public. According to a reliable source, the latest report cites the traffic police’s decision to let heavy transport pass under the partially-built bridge is the reason for the collapse.

Initially, Murree Road was closed for heavy traffic due to the Bhara Kahu project. The administration, with the help of the traffic police, had given an alternative route to heavy traffic. Despite that, traffic police allowed large vehicles to pass through unhindered, with passenger buses and trucks going through without stopping.

On the night of the accident, more than thirty fully-loaded long vehicles reportedly drove under the half-done bridge. The passage of the overloaded long vehicles weakened the shuttering of two under-construction bridges.

The administration is also yet to announce action against truck drivers who went through the prohibited route. The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad has called a committee meeting to review the matter and take apt action against all parties involved in the act of negligence.

Public Account

ProPaksitani talked to a commuter that traveled through the construction zone yesterday. He mentioned that there weren’t any traffic police personnel patrolling the area. He added that the traffic wasn’t being controlled or monitored in any way with heavy traffic also plying the roads next to smaller cars. Most of the “road” is either broken or covered in rubble, making passage difficult for everyone, he said.