Fatal Turn on Bahawalpur Road Being Investigated for Causing Numerous Accidents

Divisional Commissioner Dr. Ehtesham Anwar Mahar has formed a dedicated commission to investigate the 2014-2017 construction of a defective turn on the Bahawalpur-Hasilpur dual highway. According to the details, the project cost Rs. 4.72 billion and caused many fatal road accidents.

The commissioner told Dawn that, despite being warned that the road engineering near Khairpur Tamewali was flawed, the departments neglected the problem. It also ignored the commissioner’s request to investigate the officials responsible for endangering lives.

The commissioner stated that the residents rechristened the Khanda Morr as “Khooni Morr” due to the number of tragic incidents. He stated the concerned department could have fixed the high-cost project with a little additional money and land but didn’t.

The report added that the four-member investigation committee will include Bahawalpur’s additional commissioner (coordination), South Punjab’s additional secretary for communication and works (C&W), director of development and finance, and deputy director of NHA.

The committee has been tasked with preparing a report on the issue by April 3. The commissioner directed the Bahawalpur highway circle superintending engineer to present the record to the committee.

The commissioner has entrusted the committee with ensuring the rectification of the defective curve at Morr Khanda.