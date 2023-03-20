Govt Declares COVID-19 Test Mandatory for Hajj 2023

In a move aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, the federal government has mandated that all Hajj pilgrims must undergo mandatory testing for the Coronavirus before departing for Saudi Arabia.

The decision was made in response to directives issued by the Saudi government, which has been vigilant about taking measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Under the new guidelines, pilgrims must obtain a COVID-19 test report no later than 72 hours before their scheduled flight.

To facilitate this process, designated laboratories will be set up at all Hajj campuses, including the Dar-ul-Hajj Lahore.

Additionally, pilgrims will have the option to visit the designated Hajj camps to get tested for the virus.

To ensure accessibility, the required test can be conducted at various facilities, including the Islamabad Diagnostic Center, Khan Labs and Diagnostic Center, Advanced Labs, MedAsk Labs, Test Zone Labs, and Real Time PCR Labs.

This initiative is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 and safeguard public health during the Hajj. The government has urged all pilgrims to comply with the guidelines and take necessary precautions to ensure a safe and healthy pilgrimage.

Via: 24News