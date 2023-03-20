Customs Stops AED 100,000 Smuggling at Islamabad Airport

Pakistan Customs on Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle foreign currency worth millions of rupees from the new Islamabad International Airport.

Sources told ProPakistani that Customs staff posted at Islamabad airport arrested a passenger namely Safeer khan attempting to smuggle out 100,000 Emirati Dirham on PIA flight no PK 211 bound for Dubai.

FIR has been lodged and further investigation is underway.

Earlier this month, Customs Karachi intercepted an attempt to smuggle betel nuts (otherwise known as supari) worth more than Rs. 10 million.

Customs first interrogated the driver about the contents of the truck after detaining it, and he claimed to be delivering animal feces from a location on the Northern Bypass to a site inside the city.

They took the vehicle into custody and transferred it to the DGI&I headquarters for further investigation after being dissatisfied with the driver’s statement. 280 bags of betel nuts were discovered hidden behind the animal excrement during the unloading procedure.