Microsoft to Launch App Store to Rival Google and Apple

The mobile app distribution market has long been dominated by Apple and Google through their app stores, with Google’s Android allowing for alternative app stores but failing to pose a significant challenge to the Play Store.

To break this duopoly, Microsoft is now preparing to create its own mobile games store and is relying on regulatory support. Microsoft’s gaming division’s head, Phil Spencer, revealed in an interview with the Financial Times that the EU’s Digital Market Act (DMA), set to take effect in March 2024, will aid the company in achieving its ambition for a mobile app store.

The DMA will permit companies to load their app stores onto iPhones and Android phones by requesting that Apple and Google open up their systems.

Spencer told FT:

We want to be in a position to offer Xbox and content from both us and our third-party partners across any screen where somebody would want to play. Today, we can’t do that on mobile devices but we want to build towards a world that we think will be coming where those devices are opened up.

Apple has caused Microsoft problems regarding its Cloud Gaming app, as the company demanded that users download each game available to play through Microsoft’s cloud offering, including Fortnite.

As a result, Microsoft has resorted to requesting that users sign in through the Safari browser and follow complex instructions, which are not as straightforward as downloading an app from the App Store.

Considering Apple’s limitations on downloads and in-app purchases, Microsoft’s decision to construct its own games store is not surprising. Apple and Google are yet to respond to requests for comment on Microsoft’s plans to establish an alternative app store.