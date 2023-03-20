UAE Issues Important Advisory for Emiratis in South Africa

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in South Africa has issued directives to its citizens to move to a safe location, particularly from areas where protests are taking place.

On Sunday, UAE Embassy tweeted, “take caution and avoid places and regions that witness protest demonstrations.”

تهيب سفارة دولة #الإمارات في #بريتويا مواطني الدولة بأخذ الحيطة والحذر وتجنب الأماكن والمناطق الي تشهد المظاهرات الاحتجاجية والتجمعات في مناطق مختلفة من جنوب أفريقيا وضرورة التنقل في الأماكن الآمنة.

وفي حالات الطوارىء يرجى التواصل مع السفارة على رقم الهاتف:

0027123427736 — UAE Embassy Pretoria (@uaepretoria) March 19, 2023

The development comes after the opposition party in South Africa called for nationwide demonstrations. Embassy has also shared its contact number 0027123427736 for Emiratis to use in an emergency.

The opposition party, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has announced a shutdown across the country today (20 March) against the government’s performance.

What’s Happening in South Africa

South Africans are concerned about the massive “national shutdown” that has been announced by EFF. The leader of the EFF, Julius Malema, believes that people are tired of loadshedding, corruption, unemployment, and other problems.

EFF wants the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, to resign due to poor performance by his government. Malema released a video message over the weekend, in which he announced the shutdown, stating that the world must know what is going on in South Africa.