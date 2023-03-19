127,000 Pakistanis Left Country in First 2 Months of 2023 in Search of Jobs

In the first two months of 2023, more than 127,000 Pakistanis left the country in search of better economic prospects abroad.

According to data obtained from the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment, 127,400 Pakistanis left the country up to February i.e. during the first two months.

A breakdown of the statistics shows that 52,398 out of those who left the country in January and February were laborers while 29,989 were drivers. Those who left the country also included 1,396 engineers, 1,257 accountants, 549 doctors, and 241 teachers.

Out of the total, 61,321 people migrated to Saudi Arabia, 27,501 to the United Arab Emirates, 13,700 to Qatar, and 11,060 left Pakistan for Oman.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment data pertains to people who have registered with the Bureau. People who move abroad for studies or through other routes such as direct immigration are not included in this list.

Since the inception of the Bureau in the year 1971, more than 10 million emigrants have been provided overseas employment duly registered with the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment.

During the year 2015, the highest number of Pakistanis (946,571) proceeded abroad for the purpose of employment.