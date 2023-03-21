Islamabad Traffic Police Issued Over 16,000 Fines This Month

Islamabad Capital Territory Police’s (ICTP) traffic division has issued 8,778 challans to drivers not wearing seat belts and 7,668 to those using a mobile phone while driving.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has ordered a special campaign to curb such violations. Various squads led by the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, are monitoring the city’s major roads and are enforcing strict penalties against lawbreakers.

A police spokesman told the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) that a campaign is underway to ensure a disciplined traffic system in the city. He added that the citizens are being advised to adhere to the traffic rules to maintain vehicular discipline.

He stated that the police personnel will ensure the enforcement of traffic rules regardless of status and rank, as well as demonstrate patience and courtesy when issuing tickets to drivers.

The spokesperson stated that the department will pursue legal action against those who violate traffic laws. The force issues tickets not as a punitive measure, but to ensure a safe road environment in the capital and to protect the lives of the people, he added.