CDA to Launch Express Bus Service for Commuters

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to start an Express Bus Service in Islamabad.

According to sources, the Express Bus Service will be a non-subsidized service that will cover longer routes. The routes will be connected with all the bus terminals existing or planned in the future to synchronize the intra-city routes with inter-city ones to increase ridership.

The sources added that the express bus service will be a standard service for the citizens who can afford the higher fares. This bus service will provide transport facilities to citizens from one corner of the city to another in less time and will have fewer stops to save time.

Initially, the service will operate on two routes. One of the routes will be from T-Chowk, Rawat to Faisal Mosque while and the other route will be from Islamabad-Murree Motorway toll plaza to PIMS. Routes from Sangjani and other sides will be finalized later on.

CDA officials added that the bus will operate in the city under a private-public partnership. Private companies will operate the service while CDA will facilitate it.

CDA officials say that the work on the express bus service is going fast, and it will be made operational within 2 months.