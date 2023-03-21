Karachi Commissioner Fixes Grocery Prices Ahead of Ramazan

By Asma Sajid | Published Mar 21, 2023 | 12:17 pm

In preparation for the approaching holy month of Ramadan, the Commissioner’s Office in Karachi has taken steps to control grocery costs.

To discuss pricing, Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon met with members of the traders’ association, deputy commissioners, police, and bureau of supply officials.

Following the discussion, a pricing list was issued, and all business owners and managers were ordered to post it on their premises.

The Commissioner emphasized that individuals who fail to show the price list or charge exorbitant rates for supermarket products would face consequences. In addition, bachat bazaars, or bargain marketplaces, have been announced in all seven districts, where food items will be offered at lower prices.

The deputy commissioners have been ordered to enforce the set rates in their respective areas, with the help of supply authorities and the police force. The Commissioner has stated that the government prices for food products will be strictly enforced throughout Ramadan to guarantee justice and affordability for everybody.

