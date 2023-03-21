Punjab University Reveals Ramadan Timings

In preparation for the upcoming month of Ramadan, Punjab University (PU) has issued a notification regarding its office timings.

The announcement was made to ensure smooth functioning during the holy month, which is expected to being on 23 March.

According to the official notification, the university will remain open from 8 AM to 2 PM on Mondays through Thursdays, while the office timings on Fridays will be from 8 AM to 12 PM.

In addition, the University Health Centre and essential services provided by Resident Office-I, Resident Office-II, Engineering Branch, and PU Club will operate from 8 AM to 1 PM on weekdays and from 8 AM to 12 PM on Fridays.

Last week, the Deputy Registrar of Punjab University officially notified the spring break for all departments, institutes, centers, as well as affiliated schools and colleges. The spring break is scheduled to commence on March 24, Friday, and end on March 31, Friday.

However, despite the spring break, the administrative staff of all departments, institutes, centers, and affiliated schools and colleges will continue to perform their duties. This decision has been taken to ensure the smooth functioning of the university’s administrative affairs.