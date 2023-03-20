Fasting During Ramadan Can Help Improve Brain Performance: Report

Ramadan provides mental and spiritual fulfillment while the number of brain cells increases and cognitive performance improves, based on claims by the President of the General Cadre Doctors Association. The decrease in cortisol levels during Ramadan reduces tension and psychological stress.

Dr. Masood Shaikh, president of the General Cadre Doctors Association (GCDA), Punjab, stated at a hospital workshop that approximately 25% of the world’s population consists of Muslims, who reside in more than 200 countries. He added that 61.7% of Muslims reside in the Asia-Pacific region, which faces epidemics of diabetes and obesity.

Dr. Masood further stated that fasting reduces the prospects of obesity, heart disease, and strokes. He stated that fasting reduces the size of the stomach, eliminates pollutants from the body, and has an overall favorable influence on health.

According to him, these changes occur in the body during Ramadan, and the body gains more energy despite eating less. This process continues even after Ramadan. Dr. Masood stated that eating three dates after breaking the fast is quite beneficial.

Dr. Masood highlighted that these dates are rich in vital nutrients such as potassium, magnesium, and B vitamins. They help in replenishing energy and improving digestion, he added.

To maximize the benefits of Ramadan, it is essential to begin preparations well in advance. Dr. Muhammad Shahbaz and Dr. Adnan, vice presidents of the GCDA, stated that those who take the medication three times per day should contact their physicians about reducing the dosage to twice per day.

Via: Dawn