Kia to Launch Smaller and Cheaper EV9 in China [Photos]

Kia has unveiled a new electric SUV concept, dubbed the EV5. The compact SUV is exactly like the EV9, but smaller and with seating for five passengers only. According to details, Kia aims to launch the EV5 in China later this year.

The EV5 looks similar to the EV9 in these photos, although, the automaker hasn’t released its dimensions. Its wheelbase is shorter and it has two rows of seats instead of the EV9’s three. The EV5 name implies that it will be smaller and cheaper than the EV6, which is a mid-size crossover SUV.

The EV5 will likely borrow the E-GMP platform from Kia’s other new EVs. Car and Driver speculates that the EV5 will have an 800-volt electrical architecture that should allow fast charging. The SUV will also likely have multiple battery-pack options and single- and dual-motor configurations.

The EV5 concept’s futuristic interior, with wide-opening rear-hinged doors, a minimalist dashboard, as well as radical front and rear seats, will likely be toned down for production. The seats and cargo area platform can be used as a tailgating table.

As Kia prepares the EV5 for the Chinese market, the details about the SUV are scarce. Kia says details for other global markets will come “in due course,” suggesting announcements for other markets as well.