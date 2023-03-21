Lucky Core Industries Expands Soda Ash Production Capacity

Lucky Core Industries Limited on Tuesday announced the successful commissioning and commencement of operations of 60,000 tons per annum (TPA) expansion project at its Soda Ash manufacturing facility in Khewra.

This expansion is part of the 135,000 TPA expansion project (phase 2) communicated earlier by the company, of which 75,000 TPA expansion was completed in 2022.

ALSO READ Lucky Core Industries Signs Share Purchase Agreement for Acquiring Lotte Chemical Pakistan

With the latest commissioning and commencement of operations, the total installed capacity of the Soda Ash Plant of the company now stands at 560,000 TPA.

Lucky Core Industries Limited (formerly ICI Pakistan Limited) is engaged in five diverse businesses that include Polyester, Soda Ash, Chemicals & Agri Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, and Animal Health.

Through these businesses, the company manufactures and trades in a wide range of products including polyester staple fibre (PSF), soda ash, general and specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, animal health products and agricultural products (including chemicals, field crop seeds, vegetable seeds and more).