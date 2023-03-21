Renowned Pakistani Cricketers to Play for Mumbai Indians in US Major League

The Mumbai Indians New York have signed up two Pakistani cricketers, Hammad Azam, and Ehsan Adil, for the upcoming inaugural edition of Major League Cricket in the USA.

The duo, along with several other Pakistani cricketers, will feature in the tournament, which will be operated by American Cricket Enterprises and is set to begin on July 13, 2023.

Apart from Azam and Ehsan Adil, players such as Mukhtar Ahmad, Saad Ali, Nauman Anwar, Sami Aslam, and Saif Badar will also be seen in action in the six-team tournament.

It is pertinent to mention here that Azam, who last played an international game for Pakistan in 2015, moved to the United States of America due to a lack of opportunities.

Speaking about his signing with MI New York, Azam expressed his happiness, saying, “This is the biggest franchise in the world, I can say, and I am really happy to be a part of it.”

The all-rounder further added that they have been looking forward to this franchise for the last 12 to 13 years as it was the first franchise when he started playing back then.

The signing of these renowned Pakistani cricketers is expected to add more flavor to the Major League Cricket tournament, which will take place in the USA later this year.