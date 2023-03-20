Brett Lee Names Pakistani Superstar Cricketer as His Favorite

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has established himself as one of the greatest cricketers of the current era due to his consistent run-scoring and solid batting skills.

Recently, former Australian pacer, Brett Lee, named the right-handed batter as his favorite cricketer and showered him with praise for his classical cover drive.

ALSO READ PCB Tweaks the Schedule for New Zealand’s Tour to Pakistan Next Month

Speaking in an interview, Lee was asked about his favorite cricketer of the current era, to which he replied, “My favorite batsman is Babar Azam. Beautiful cover drive.”

The 28-year-old has often been compared with modern-day batting greats, and in recent years, he has broken numerous batting records of both current and former cricketers.

In the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL), Babar Azam became the fastest batter to score 9,000 T20 runs, surpassing the likes of Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ PSL Overtakes IPL in Term of Viewership on Digital Platforms

The Lahore-born cricketer won the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award for a second consecutive year due to his phenomenal performance in the international arena.

Additionally, Peshawar Zalmi’s captain finished the recently concluded PSL season as the second-highest run-scorer, trailing only wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan.

The stylish batter scored 522 runs in 11 innings at an average of 45.30 and a strike rate of 145.40 including five half-centuries and a fantastic century.