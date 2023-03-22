CDA Orders Immediate Inspection as Earthquake Causes Massive Cracks in Buildings

Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), after yesterday’s earthquake, issued immediate orders to survey all buildings in Islamabad to identify any potential damage. CDA’s Building Control Directorate has been tasked with identifying all affected buildings in the city, with special emphasis on those in Sector E-11.

“All the damaged buildings should be identified, especially those in Sector E-11,” stated Chairman CDA Noor ul Amin Mengal. The survey of buildings should be started immediately and the survey report be submitted within 24 hours, he added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon reassured citizens that yesterday’s earthquake did not cause any damage in Islamabad. However, there were reports of cracks in the multi-storied buildings in Sector E-11.

In response, teams of the district administration, accompanied by structural engineers, visited the buildings to conduct full inspections. DC himself accompanied the teams during the inspection of three buildings.

“Full inspection of Khudadad Heights and other buildings was done,” stated Irfan Nawaz Memon. After the inspections, structural engineers declared the buildings habitable.

To ensure the safety of citizens, DC Islamabad will survey all the buildings along with the CDA. This effort will help to identify any potential damage and ensure the safety of all citizens in Islamabad.