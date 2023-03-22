Wahab Riaz’s First Pictures as Sports Minister Go Viral

Veteran Pakistani pacer, Wahab Riaz took oath as the caretaker Provincial Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs in Punjab today in a ceremony held at the National Hockey Stadium.

Wahab Riaz, who is appointed as the minister in the caretaker setup, enthusiastically assumed his new role and expressed his commitment to sports development in the region.

In a meeting with the Secretary of Sports Punjab, Shahid Zaman, and DG of Sports Punjab, Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, he was briefed on the current state of sports in the province.

Wahab Riaz, who represented Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 8, stressed the importance of promoting sports among youth and encouraging their participation in various activities.

Wahab Riaz emphasized that sports bring discipline to life and play a vital role in character-building and assured that all available resources would be utilized to develop sports.

The 37-year-old pacer added that he would take everyone along for the promotion of sports in the province and try his best to bring positive changes in sports during his tenure.

Last month, it was reported that Najam Sethi requested Naqvi to postpone the oath-taking ceremony of Wahab Riaz, as caretaker sports minister, until after the conclusion of PSL.