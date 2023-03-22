Dubai is About to Get World’s Tallest Hotel

Dubai, which is famous for its skyscrapers and luxurious hotels, will get the world’s tallest hotel, Ciel, in the first quarter of 2024. The First Group, Ciel’s developer, stated that the 82-story building will be its tallest and most complex project to date.

According to The First Group, 99% of development work has been completed along with the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) fittings. The structure’s exterior brackets have been completed up to the 72nd floor, while curtain wall work has been done till the 70th floor.

Similarly, tiling work is 66% complete, and wall partitions, as well as plastering, is 97% complete. Ciel’s inner atrium will be 300 meters high and will have vertically layered and naturally ventilated terraces.

CEO The First Group, Rob Burns, expressed delight over adding a tall structure to Dubai’s skyline. He remarked that the work is underway at a fast pace despite being hindered by the pandemic and it will officially open in 2024.

Other Details About the Ciel

The Ciel will feature 1,042 rooms, with 150 of those being suites, spread out over 82 floors. The tower’s design is sleek and modern, with a unique shape that will undoubtedly catch the eye of passerbys.

The foundation of the skyscraper required over 12,000 cubic meters of concrete and more than 3,000 tons of steel.