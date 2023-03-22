Energy Conservation Committee Recommends Regulatory Duty Exemption for Dielectric Sheets

The energy conservation committee has recommended the exemption of a 5 percent regulatory duty on dielectric sheets to reduce energy losses, sources informed ProPakistani.

This dielectric sheet is used in fans, washing machines, dryers, pumps, transformers, and other appliances.

According to Officials in the Ministry of Science and Technology, a dielectric sheet is a specialized material used in making domestic and commercial appliances. Due to the 5 percent regulatory duty on this dielectric sheet, the industry uses substandard materials to make these appliances.

According to Officials, earlier the regulatory duty on dielectric sheets was free for manufacturers, but now the inter-ministerial committee has recommended free regulatory duty for vendors and suppliers also.

Duty-free dielectric sheets will lead to the use of specialized materials in fans, washing machines, motors, pumps, transformers, and other equipment. The use of dielectric sheets in these devices will reduce losses and save energy, the official added.

The official said that the Ministry of Science and Technology will initiate a summary of the exemption of regulatory duty, this summary will be sent to the federal cabinet through the Ministry of Commerce, and after the approval of the federal cabinet, the regulatory duty on a dielectric sheet will end.

Production of old fans will be banned from July 1, 2023, after which good quality fans will be manufactured which can also be exported. Apart from fans, new standards are also being introduced for other equipment that will save energy, the official further added.