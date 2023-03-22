Hyundai Reveals Futuristic Suzuki APV Rival

Hyundai Stargazer premiered in Thailand at the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) after debuting in Indonesia in July. The three-row compact MPV is a direct rival to Toyota Rush, Honda BR-V, and Suzuki APV.

Stargazer will start from the equivalent of Rs. 6.35 million and go up to Rs. 7.34 million in Thailand in six- and seven-seat configurations. It has a 2,780 mm wheelbase, 4,460 mm length, 1,780 mm width, and 1,695 mm height, making it about the same size as BR-V.

Only the Smart 6 has six seats, including two captain chairs in the second row. The other models—Trend, Style, and Smart 7—have seven seats with a second-row bench.

The base Trend has halogen headlamps, LED taillights, electric-folding side mirrors, 16-inch alloy wheels, fabric seat upholstery, manual air-conditioning with rear air vents, a basic head unit with Bluetooth, four speakers, ESC, VSM, ABS, hill start assist, brake assist, two airbags, speed-sensing auto lock, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

The Style adds sharper wheels, a black chrome front grille, LED daytime running lights, automatic halogen headlights, front fog lamps, a 4.2-inch Supervision TFT LCD multi-info display, keyless engine start (with remote capability), leather upholstery, a second-row armrest, and tray tables.

The same variant also offers cruise control, four drive modes (Normal, Eco, Sport, and Smart), USB outlets, an 8-inch touchscreen head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, two extra speakers, a reverse camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear occupant alert, and manual speed limit assist.

The Smart models offer LED reflector headlamps, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, automatic air conditioning, and the Hyundai SmartSense ADAS that includes:

Lane Keeping Assist

Blind-spot Assist

Rear Cross-traffic Assist

High Beam Assist

Safe Exit Warning

Driver Attention Warning

The 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine in all models produces 115 horsepower (hp) and 144 newton-meters (Nm). Hyundai’s CVT transmission drives the front wheels only. The MPV comes with Hyundai’s best-in-class five-year, 150,000-km warranty.

With its futuristic looks and features, Hyundai Stargazer outperforms most of its competitors.