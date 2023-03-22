Honda Replaces BR-V With Smaller and Cheaper Crossover in Malaysia

Last year, Honda launched the 2nd-generation BR-V with various design and feature upgrades. The seven-seat crossover SUV was initially revealed in Indonesia in 2021 and was scheduled for a launch in Malaysia this year.

That is seemingly no longer the case as Honda Malaysia has discontinued the BR-V in the market. According to popular Malaysian automotive news outlet Paul Tan, the latest business plan briefing’s Q&A session disclosed this information.

The report speculates that the smaller and cheaper WR-V’s launch may have caused the BR-V’s discontinuation in the market. Although, the company hasn’t corroborated this claim. Citing ‘internal sources’, the report indicates that the company had decided to phase out the seven-seater compact crossover a while ago.

Similar Events in Pakistan?

Honda BR-V’s sales have been dwindling in Pakistan for some time. Despite that, Honda debuted the B-plus segment HR-V crossover SUV in Pakistan. Since then, HR-V’s sales have remained strong, while BR-V’s sales have nosedived.

In February, Honda sold only 93 BR-Vs in Pakistan, which amounts to a 74% decline in sales over a month. Comparatively, the company sold 299 HR-Vs in February and 729 HR-Vs in January, despite a severe production crunch. During both months, HR-V’s sales remained significantly higher than BR-V’s.

While there are no reports of Honda BR-V’s refresh or discontinuation in Pakistan yet, the ongoing sales and production decline is indicative of a bleak fate for the country’s cheapest seven-seater SUV.