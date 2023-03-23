In light of unfavorable weather conditions, the Pakistan Day military parade scheduled for Thursday, March 23, was postponed earlier today.

The parade is an annual event that commemorates the 1940 Lahore Resolution which called for the creation of an independent country for the Muslims of British-ruled India.

The parade, which was set to take place at the President House, has now been rescheduled for March 25. This delay is the result of the persistent rain that has been sweeping across the city, making it impossible for the parade to proceed.

This year, the Pakistan Army had already decided to hold the annual parade of the armed forces on a limited scale as part of the government’s austerity drive. This decision was made in an effort to help ward off the economic crisis that the country is currently facing.

Pakistan Army remains committed to working for the development of the country and is firmly united with the masses. The country has been working to revive the stalled IMF loan program and the government is determined to take all necessary measures to ensure the country’s economic growth.

The postponement of the parade is seen as a minor setback. The spirit of the armed forces remains unbroken and they will continue to commemorate the country’s independence with pride and joy.