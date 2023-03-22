India’s No.1 Ranked T20I Batter Bags Hat-Trick of Golden Ducks Against Australia

Suryakumar Yadav, the world no.1 T20 batter, has created an unwanted record by getting out for a golden duck in three consecutive innings against Australia.

Suryakumar Yadav, who had recently replaced Babar Azam as the top-ranked T20I batsman, has been facing a rough patch in the ODI format. In the ODI series against Australia, Yadav got out for a golden duck in all three matches. It was a disappointing performance from the star player, especially since he had been expected to play a key role in India’s middle order.

SKY’s dismissals in the first two games came at the hands of Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, while spinner Ashton Agar bagged his skull in the third game.

Despite his impressive form in T20Is, Surya Kumar Yadav’s lackluster performance in the 50-over format might cost him a spot in India’s squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup. While he has proven his mettle in T20Is, Yadav will need to up his game in the ODI format if he wants to cement his place in India’s national side.