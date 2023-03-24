New FBR Currency Wing Declared As Data Repository for Customs’ AML/CFT Cases

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed the newly created Directorate of Cross Border Currency Movement (CBCM) to maintain all data on Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Counter Financing Terrorism (CFT) related cases pertaining to Pakistan Customs.

The FBR has issued a record-keeping and reporting framework for the customs department under a notification issued on Wednesday.

ALSO READ FBR to Send Assistance Requests to Foreign Jurisdictions in Cases With Foreign Connection

According to the notification, the Directorate of CBCM shall be the overall data repository of all AML/CFT-related cases pertaining to Pakistan Customs, including cases referred to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), whether such cases are initiated on the reports of Financial Monitoring Unit (EMU) or of the Collectorates / Directorates of Pakistan Customs.

All Collectorates / Directorates of Pakistan Customs shall also maintain an updated record of all cases of predicate offenses and shall submit monthly reports to the Chief, Facilitation & Compliance (F&C), FBR with intimation to the Chief, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Cell, FBR. All Collectorates / Directorates shall intimate the Directorate of CBCM on monthly basis about the number of money laundering (ML) cases, including cases referred to CTD or other agencies.

The International Customs (IC) Section of the Customs Wing, FBR shall maintain records/data of all incoming and outgoing MLA requests in the prescribed format.

All Collectorates/Directorates shall be bound to respond to the MLA request received from the International Customs (IC) Section of FBR within the specified timelines, if any, and shall keep an updated record of all incoming and outgoing MLA requests pertaining to their respective jurisdiction.

The FBR has also given responsibilities to the Border Stations, Sea Ports, Dry Ports, Airports & Other Field Units. They would be required maintenance and updating of data on seizures of goods under the Customs Act, 1969 and other predicate offenses, listed in Schedule-I of the AMLA, 2010 as per CGO 04/2019 dated 6th May 2019.

ALSO READ FBR to Involve CTD in Currency Seizure Cases with Links to Terrorism Financing

All Collectorates/Directorates shall be required to send biannual reports to the Chief, FATF Cell, and FBR on new risks and propose corresponding mitigation measures so that risk assessment, risk mitigation strategy, and risk-based approach are updated for a dynamic and robust AML/CFT regime across all Pakistan Customs formations, FBR added.