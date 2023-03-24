PM Bans Authorities from Using 1800cc Vehicles

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued a stern directive to all law enforcement agencies (LEAs) prohibiting the use of vehicles with engines larger than 1,800CC.

A media outlet reported that the premier’s directive is part of the government’s austerity campaign to reduce the burden on the state budget and strengthen the economy.

The prime minister also instructed officers not to use SUVs and sedans with engines larger than 1,800CC. In this regard, the Cabinet Division has issued an official notification to the police, FIA, customs, and customs intelligence.

Ban on Purchase of New Cars

The Federal government has also imposed a 16-month ban on the purchase of new vehicles as part of its austerity plan. The prohibition took effect earlier this month.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has issued a circular informing all ministries and divisions of the ban until June 2024. The Foreign Ministry and diplomatic missions are, however, exempt from this regulation. Furthermore, the said measure is restricted to the federal government only.