Pink Bus Gets Into Accident Due to Light Rain Causing Huge Traffic Jam

A Pink Bus Service vehicle got into an accident on Shahrah-e-Faisal yesterday, affecting the flow of traffic on the arterial road.

The accident occurred due to slipperiness on the road after a light rain. While the bus sustained minor damage, fortunately, none of the female passengers were injured.

ALSO READ Toyota Shuts Down Production in Pakistan Again

The bus was traveling towards Saddar when it lost control in the rain and struck the Fauzia Wahab flyover’s footpath and safety wall.

The bus made a left turn, blocking all four lanes of the road. The police arrived at the scene promptly and redirected traffic to the opposite side of the road, while heavy equipment was called to remove the bus from the road.

Not the First Crash Incident

A few weeks ago, Karachi’s greenline metro bus also got into an accident near Nagan Chowrangi.

According to a report, the bus driver suddenly applied hard brakes, after which, the bus slid to one side and crashed into a fence. The bus was heavily damaged after the incident and a few passengers had to be given urgent medical care.

Later, the driver revealed the reason for the accident, stating that a mystery child who emerged out of nowhere on the track was the cause of the accident.

ALSO READ Honda Replaces BR-V With Smaller and Cheaper Crossover in Malaysia

The driver added that to avoid hitting the child, he slammed on the brakes, forcing the bus to lose control and crash into the opposite fence. The GL-033 bus stopped just shy of the pillars of the Nagan Chowrangi overpass.

Shahid Taj, the Sir Syed Town police SHO, subsequently confirmed that the accident was caused by a wandering child coming on the bus track, as reported by eyewitnesses as well.