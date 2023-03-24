Punjab Finally Announces Ramadan Timings for All Offices

By Haroon Hayder | Published Mar 24, 2023 | 10:38 pm

Although Ramadan is well underway, the Punjab government has now notified the timings for all government offices in the province.

According to the official notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department, all government offices operating 5 days a week will open at 10:30 AM and close at 4 PM on Monday to Thursday.

On Friday, there will be slightly different timings, with starting time being 9 AM and the closing time being 1 PM. This would allow government employees sufficient time to prepare for the Friday congregational prayer.

On the other hand, offices operating 6 days a week will also open at 10:30 AM and close at 4 PM on Monday to Thursday and Saturday, according to the notification.

The office timings on Friday will be different from the rest of the week, with opening time being 9 AM and closing time being 1 PM, giving the government employees enough time to get ready for the weekly congregational prayer.

Here is the official notification.

