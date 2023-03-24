PIA Announces Revised Office Timings for Ramadan

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) recently issued a circular outlining the business hours for the holy month of Ramadan. As per the PIA’s notification, office hours during the Fasting month will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Monday to Thursday, PIA offices will close at 1:30 p.m. for Zuhr prayer. Similarly, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Fridays, there will be a pause for Friday prayers.

These times have been designed to provide PIA personnel enough time to fulfill their religious responsibilities while still performing their work responsibilities effectively.

In related news, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) published a circular earlier this week addressing bank timings during Ramadan.

The central bank’s Banking Policy & Regulations Department has set the State Bank of Pakistan’s office hours as 09:00 a.m. to 03:30 p.m., Monday to Thursday, with a prayer interval from 02:00 p.m. to 02:30 p.m. On Fridays, office hours will be maintained from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with no breaks.

When the month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak reaches its end, these times will automatically return to pre-Ramadan times.