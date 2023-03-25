Cane Commissioner Punjab Allocates Export Quota to Defaulter Sugar Mills

The Cane Commissioner Punjab has allocated the export of sugar quota to Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) defaulters mills.

Official documents state that the Cane Commissioner Punjab on the directions of the Economic Coordination Committee allocated 61% of the quota to 41 sugar mills in Punjab.

It is pertinent to note that ECC on 11/1/2023 allowed 250,000 MT of sugar export and also directed the provincial Cane Commissioners to allocate a quota for the export of sugar within seven working days.

The Cane Commissioner Punjab allocated 1,947 MT sugar quota to Abdullah Sugar mill, 2,376 MT Adam Sugar Mills, 3,350 MT Al-Arabia Sugar Mills, 3,011 MT Al Moiz Industries, 4,566 MT Ashraf Sugar Mills, 1,724 MT Baba Farid Sugar Mills, 2,981 MT Channar Sugar Mills, 2,968 MT Darya Khan Sugar Mills, 6,662 MT Etihad Sugar Mills, 5045 MT Fatima Sugar Mills, 53 MT GB Pvt Ltd, 9,429 MT Hamza Sugar Mills, 1,807 MT Haq Bahu Sugar Mills, 3,290 MT Hunza Sugar Mill Unit-I, 4,044 MT Hunza Sugar Mills Unit-II, 2,608 Tariq Corporation, 4,554 MT Indus Sugar Mills, 2,487 MT Jauharabad Sugar Mills, 9,442 MT JDW Sugar Mills Unit-I, 6,867 MT JDW Sugar Mills Unit-II, 2,985 MT JK Sugar Mills Unit-I, 3,067 MT Kashmir Sugar Mills, 5,092 MT Layyah Sugar Mills, 512 MT Macca Sugar Mills, 5,966 MT Madina Sugar Mills, 3,194 MT Noon Sugar Mills, 1,856 MT Pattoki Sugar Mills, 2,415 MT Popular Sugar Mills, 6,978 MT RYK Mills, 5,360 MT Ramzan Sugar Mills, 1,714 MT Rasool Sugar Mills, 3,631 MT Safina Sugar Mills, 1,766 MT Seven Star Sugar Mills, 2,942 MT Shahtaj Sugar Mills, 2,023 MT Shakarganj Ltd Unit-I, 1,807 MT Shakarganj Ltd Unit-II, 6,431 MT Sheikhoo Sugar Mills, 2,345 MT S.W Sugar Mills, 3,325 MT Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Unit-I, 4,683 MT Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Unit-II, and 5,483 MT Two Star Industries Pvt Ltd.

According to the documents, 9 sugar mills defaulted on Rs. 12.20 billion. Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills defaulted on Rs. 2.11 billion, Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills on Rs. 384 million, Seri Sugar Mills on Rs. 608 million, TMK Sugar Mills on Rs. 2.064 billion, Tandlianwala Sugar Mills on Rs. 2.044 billion, Haq Bahu Sugar Mills on Rs. 2.2 billion, Macca Sugar Mills on Rs. 926 million, Abdullah Sugar Mill Depalpur on Rs. 200.7 million, and Abdullah Sugar Mills on Rs 1.678 billion.

Sources said that sugar mills have so far exported 130,000 MT against the allocated 250,000 MT and recently ECC allowed an extension from 45 days to 60 days time limit for the shipment of sugar from the date of quota allocation on the request of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association.

Meanwhile, after the TCP, Customs high-ups also held meetings with Ministry of Commerce officials on allowing sugar export at the request of PSMA-TCP/GoP receivables against 9 sugar mills.

“In the wake of FBR’s O.M 5(39)EP/02 dated 9/2/2023 to the Ministry of Commerce, consultations were held with the Ministry of Commerce wherein the ministry has informed that currently, the competent authority has not taken any decision regarding the matter. Therefore, FBR may not hold up the clearance of the concerned sugar mills mentioned in MoC O.M dated 6/2/2023 until any directions are issued by the competent authority”, the documents state.

In view of the above, FBR directed the Chief Collector and Collectors of Customs to allow the exports of all sugar mills in accordance with the decision of the government subject to such requirements and conditions as prescribed.

A senior Customs official on the query of this scribe told that this matter pertains to the Ministry of Commerce. As regards FBR, it is ensuring fulfillment of all conditions prescribed by the Cabinet in the permission for the export of sugar.