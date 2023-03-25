Electric Buses to Run on More Routes in Karachi

As per reports, the Sindh government decided on Friday to increase the routes for Karachi’s Peoples’ Electric Bus Service. The conference on transportation projects was presided over by provincial minister Sharjeel Memon, and it approved extending the People’s Electric Service to additional routes in the city.

Minister Memon also revealed that the Sindh Ministry of Transport will purchase more electric buses. He stated that initiatives such as the People’s Bus Service, BRT Red Line, Orange Line, and Yellow Line have been reviewed.

ALSO READ Punjab Finally Announces Ramadan Timings for All Offices

According to the minister, Bilawal Bhutto directed him to prioritize the completion of development projects. He also stated that the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) won a strong mandate from the people of Karachi in the local body elections and the party’s primary objective was to meet their expectations.

The minister further stated that the yellow line project would begin shortly and that the Jam Sadiq bridge tender must be given by 2 May, with no tolerance for delays.