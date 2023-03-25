First Hijab-Wearing Judge Appointed to U.S. Superior Court

Attorney Nadia Kahf made history by becoming the first head covering judge in the United States (US) when she was assigned to the superior court in New Jersey. Kahf hails from Wayne and is of Syrian heritage. She has a specialization in family law and immigration.

She was officially sworn in while holding a copy of the Qur’an. Governor Phil Murphy nominated Kahf for the job more than a year ago, and she will operate as a Passaic County Superior Court judge, as per local media sites.

Although Kahf is not the first Muslim woman to serve as a state judge, she is the first to do so while wearing a hijab.

Kahf has been an active member of the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a nonprofit organization committed to promoting the civil rights of Muslims in the US, for almost two decades. Kahf now serves as the organization’s chairwoman.

She also works as a legal counsel for Wafa House, a nonprofit organization in Clifton that provides domestic abuse and social assistance. She is also the chairperson of the Passaic County Islamic Center.

Her pioneering success as a headscarf-wearing judge is a major accomplishment for Muslim women in the United States, and it underlines the significance of diversity and representation in the country’s judicial system.